Microsoft has announced that their beloved Microsoft Rewards system will now allow them to redeem free Mixer subscriptions for their favourite livestreamers.

From now on, Microsoft Rewards will allow you to trade in your well earned points for a free one month Mixer subscription to any streamer you want. Well, any Mixer steamer you want of course.

By playing Xbox games, watching movies, making Bing searches, using Xbox Game Pass and other stuff.

You’ll need quite a bit of points to get a one month Mixer subscription though. From using Microsoft Rewards, you’ll need to exchange 3,850 of the little blighters to get your hands on a shiny new Mixer sub. It ain’t a small ask.

The rewards option is only currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand & Singapore. However, the reward tier will come to remaining Microsoft Rewards markets in early May.

For more Mixer news, find out how they’re helping their smaller streamers though COVID-19 lockdown.