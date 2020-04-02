Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 10.0.6, the update brings a number of bug fixes which include a fix for VoiceOver accessibility issues, a fix for the crashes that were showing up in error reporting, and a lot more. The latest update also brings some improvements which will make the overall app experience better.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Fixed a number of VoiceOver accessibility issues.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to connect with Turkish credentials.

Sessions displayed in the switcher UI are now ordered by when they were launched.

Tapping the back button in the Connection Center now takes you back to the last active session.

Swiftpoint mice are now released when switching away from the client to another app.

Improved interoperability with the Windows Virtual Desktop service.

Fixed crashes that were showing up in error reporting.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on your iOS devices from this link.

via onmsft