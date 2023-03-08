Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.68.1 with no new features

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.68.1 for everyone using the app. However, the latest version of the app does not bring any new features or changes. Instead, it fixes what was causing issues in the previous release, v0.68.0. As Microsoft said, PowerToys v0.68.1 is a patch release to fix issues in the last version.

As for what is new in the update, PowerToys v0.68.1 comes with all the new features offered in the previous release. Besides those features, Microsoft has also fixed some bugs that it “deemed important for stability based on incoming rates.” You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about what is there in this update.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.68.1 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.