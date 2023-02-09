Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.67.1 with no new features

Microsoft has started rolling out PowerToys 0.67.1 as a patch release to the previous version, 0.67.0. The latest version does not bring anything new, as you would expect. But since it is a patch release, the latest version includes tons of fixes and improvements, thereby improving the performance of the app.

PowerToys 0.67.1 fixes the crashing issue of FancyZones. It also fixes several other issues with FancyZones and addresses plenty of other issues. You can read the official changelog to learn more about the fixes and improvements.

PowerToys 0.67.1 changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.67.1 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.