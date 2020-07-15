Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys. The latest update bumps the app to v0.19.2 and brings fixes and performance improvements. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

#4578 – WinKey for launcher throws a lot of false positives

#4521 – Improving performance of Adding and Removing Packaged Apps

#4694 – FancyZone Windows Snap Behind Top Mounted Windows Task Bar

The update also has a bug that prevents users from opening Settings after closing it while minimized from the taskbar started happening again (#4430). Microsoft has promised to patch this issue in the v0.20 release.

If you’re using Microsoft PowerToys then you can head to GitHub to download the latest update. Alternatively, you can open Microsoft PowerToys and click on check for updates to manually download the latest update. The v0.19 update came with various improvements and was released to the users two weeks back.