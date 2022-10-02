Microsoft releases Office Version 2210 (Build 15726.20000) for Insiders

Microsoft has released Office Version 2210 (Build 15726.20000) for Office Insiders on Beta Channel for Windows. The latest Office update includes no new features, nor does it come with other noteworthy changes. Instead, it comes with a ton of bug fixes for issues found in several Office apps, including Excel, Outlook, Word, Project, and Office Suite. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about these fixes.

Changelog

Microsoft’s last Office Insider release last week was also mostly about bug fixes and only one new feature for the Excel application. Before the previous two releases, the software giant added a new Sensitivity toolbar that prevents data leaks in several Office apps, including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. It also added the ability to upload Excel documents to OneDrive. You can learn more about changes Microsoft introduced to Office Insiders last week here. Hopefully, Microsoft will not disappoint Office Insiders next week with the roll-out of only bug fixes.

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping the company will introduce exciting new features with the latest update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.