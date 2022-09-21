Microsoft releases Office Version 16.66 (Build 22091305) for Mac users

Microsoft has released Office Version 16.66 (Build 22091305) for Beta Channel Office Insiders on Mac users, bringing no new features, or changes. However, the latest Office Insider update for Mac users comes with a ton of fixes and improvements for issues found in Microsoft Excel.

You can learn all about those fixes below in the official changelog.

Office Version 16.66 (Build 22091305) Changelog

In other news related to Office for Mac, Microsoft recently introduced several new features for Office Insiders on Mac. PowerPoint users on Mac are getting a new Cameo feature that allows users to insert a live camera feed anywhere in their presentation. To use it in your slide show, you can select Insert > Cameo. To use the feature, go to the Home tab and select Conditional Formatting > Manage Rules. Now, you can simply drag the edges of the dialog box and resize it as needed.

Microsoft usually releases a new Office update every month for Office Beta Channel subscribers on Mac, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.