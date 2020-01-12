Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build 20010802 brings no important new features, but it offers several important bug fixes to Compose and Calendar. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
Bug fixes
- Compose: no longer display “Do you want to end this message without a subject?” prompt
- Calendar: updating reminder time for existing events from None to At event start now works
- Calendar: the correct reminder time is now checked in the reminder pop up button
- Message List: VoiceOver now announces selection state of Focused and Other buttons for Inbox
New features
None to highlight
Known issues
No known issues
Source: Microsoft
