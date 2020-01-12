Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build 20010802 brings no important new features, but it offers several important bug fixes to Compose and Calendar. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook

Bug fixes

  • Compose: no longer display “Do you want to end this message without a subject?” prompt
  • Calendar: updating reminder time for existing events from None to At event start now works
  • Calendar: the correct reminder time is now checked in the reminder pop up button
  • Message List: VoiceOver now announces selection state of Focused and Other buttons for Inbox

New features

None to highlight

Known issues

No known issues

Source: Microsoft

