Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12607.20000 has introduced important new features to Outlook, Word, and Office Suite. Beyond that, it also adds plenty of fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New experience for captive wifi networks: Have you ever joined a wifi network that required a web page to sign in with? Outlook now detects this and helps you get connected. Word Find Ink Editor in your drawing toolbox: Select Draw and then choose the Ink Editor pen to edit your document with your finger or a digital pen. Learn more Office Suite Clearer status bar icons: Status bar icons are now easier to see Resolved issues Outlook Addressed an issue that caused users to lose access to the “Free Busy Options” calendar permissions dialog.

Fixed an issue that may result in the alert: “Sorry we’re having trouble opening this item” when opening some recurring meeting instances sent from a different time zone.

Addressed an issue that could cause users to be unable to reopen a .msg file after dragging and dropping an attachment from that message.

Fixed an issue where after uploading a file attachment from Outlook to OneDrive could result in the file name being changed if the attachment’s name contained parenthesis. PowerPoint Fixed an issue that could result in a failure to save a document in PowerPoint or Word containing an Excel chart. Word Fixed an issue where pictures in documents lose transparency when exported to PDF.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.