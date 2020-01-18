Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12508.20000 has introduced an important new feature to Word alongside fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Mention & comment notification emails now contain previews: Email notifications for mentions & comments will now include previews of the comment text and context for what it is referring to. Resolved issues Excel In some cases, the Accessibility checker would not show the recommendations for shapes. Outlook Folders saved in ‘Favorites’ in the left navigation pane may intermittently disappear. PowerPoint Fixed an issue where Ink may not render completely or get skipped when used in a PowerPoint ink animations.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.