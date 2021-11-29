Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14718.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build mainly brings fixes with no new features.

You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Excel

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where opening an XLSM file in the SpreadsheetCompare tool could cause the tool to stop responding.

Refreshing the data for Pivot Tables can stop working when filtered values no longer exist in the data. A subsequent query statement generated without the invalid filtered values to retry the refresh request was temporarily disabled and is now re-enabled.

We fixed a regression that was the result of Mica on Windows 11 being turned on when Wincomp is off.

We fixed an issue with the WEBSERVICE worksheet function, where in rare cases Excel would stop working when calculations were canceled by the user.

Word

Notable fixes

We fixed an issue where the alignment of a previous comment changed from right to left when posting a new comment with right alignment.

We fixed an issue where content controls reverted on reopening.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.