Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12430.20000 has introduced a number of new features to Outlook, Word, and Excel. It also brings a couple of bug fixes to Word, and OneNote. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Save shapes as pictures: In just a few clicks, save a shape, icon, or other object as a picture file so you can reuse it elsewhere. Outlook User can now save objects in Word/Excel/Outlook as a picture for Windows.: With the ability already seen in PowerPoint, users can now save objects in Word, Excel and Outlook as a picture. Objects include shapes, icons, pictures, and more! This can be accessed through the right-click menu. Word Easily select ink in Word by drawing a shape around it.: The Lasso tool on the Draw tab helps you select objects drawn with ink. Select individual strokes, or whole words. It’s handy when you have lots of ink and you only want to work with some of it.

Resolved issues OneNote Page tabs may appear too small and close together at 100% resolution. Word In a large set of comments, deleting a comment near the end of the list of comments may result in the pane scrolling all the way to the top.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.