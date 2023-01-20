Microsoft releases KB5019275 update for Windows 10 devices

Microsoft has released a new KB update for supported versions of Windows 10, including 22H2, 21H2, and 20H2 (select editions). KB5019275 for Windows 10, however, does not include major new features or changes, as you would expect. Windows 10 KB5019275 takes builds to 19042.2546, 19043.2546, 19044.2546, and 19045.2546. Additionally, it includes many improvements and fixes.

Aside from announcing new features or changes, Microsoft has also announced no more optional, non-security preview releases for the supported editions of Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 21H2, after March 2023. The company will continue to roll out cumulative monthly security updates for supported versions until 2025.

Meanwhile, you can check out the complete official changelog below.

The latest Windows 10 optional update also includes some known issues, which are given below.

Known issues

You can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to get the optional update.