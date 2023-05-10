Microsoft releases first Edge 115 build to the Dev Channel with new features

Microsoft has released its first Edge 115 build to the Dev Channel Insiders, adding new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The latest Edge Dev Channel build includes new features for both Windows and macOS users.

After installing Edge Dev 115.0.1843.0, you can open a link in a New Tab by dragging it in the Vertical Tabs area. The latest build also makes the Discover pane resizable, so you can choose the size according to your needs. If you are a macOS user, Edge Dev now has a new shortcut to open the spellcheck correction card. To open the card, press Control + Command + Down on your keyboard.

Edge 115.0.1843.0 also comes with new policies for Enterprise customers. It adds the DiscoverPageContextEnabled policy and another one to configure recommended settings dialogs. It also includes many fixes and improvements, including a fix for the browse crash when selecting text in the InPrivate window. There are many more. You can learn all about the fixes and improvements in Edge 115.0.1843.0 in the complete official changelog below.

Edge 115.0.1843.0 Changelog

New features

Fixes and improvements

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation. It is worth noting that Edge Dev 115.0.1843.0 is not available for Windows 8.1 or older PCs, as Microsoft Edge no longer supports them for Insider builds.