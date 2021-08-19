Microsoft today released the new 94.0.982.2 build for Edge Dev channel users.

The update brings features that were being tested in the Canary builds, including the Immersive Reader improvements, to the more stable Dev channel.

It brings the following new features:

Added an option in Immersive Reader to make the columns of text wider.

Added a Settings page for Accessibility settings.

Added support for viewing favorites in Application Guard windows when Application Guard is in Standalone Mode.

Added a management policy to control if Only On Premises Implicit Signin is Enabled, which controls if only on-premises accounts are allowed to use implicit sign-in.

Added an entry to the Share popup on the context menu.

Enabled SSO on Linux.

Re-enabled tab sharing capabilities in WebView2 apps.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash when using Collections.

Fixed an issue where adding all tabs to a Collection sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash on Mac when selecting tabs using the Touchbar.

Fixed a crash when closing the browser when a popup is open.

Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes close spontaneously.

Fixed an issue where deleting a Collection sometimes causes the Collections pane to go blank.

Changed behaviour:

Improved searching for text in PDFs.

Fixed another issue on Mac where the Passwords page is blank.

Fixed an issue where the Online voices aren’t available to use in Read Aloud.

Fixed an issue where the Read Aloud controls sometimes don’t respond to input.

Fixed an issue where Print Preview sometimes shows fewer pages than are in the PDF.

Fixed an issue where context menu options sometimes don’t work when they should.

Fixed an issue on Mac where the media Touchbar doesn’t appear when playing a video.

Fixed an issue where opening a Collection in a Tab Group results in some of the tabs not being in a Tab Group.

Fixed an issue where the Shopping popup keeps opening in a loop while on certain websites.

Fixed an issue where closing tabs while downloads are pending sometimes causes the current window to have no tabs, and the current one is non-functional.

Fixed an issue where websites that are supposed to open in IE mode sometimes fail to open.

Fixed an issue where certain data sometimes isn’t imported from another browser when it should.

Fixed an issue where automatic HTTPS upgrades try to upgrade pages on the local network like those for internet router management.

Fixed an issue where certain accessibility settings don’t persist across sessions when they should.

Fixed an issue where the Force option for the Browser Signin management policy doesn’t work.

Downloads of unsafe file types are now disabled if they’re initiated from a secure page but the download itself occurs via an insecure transport.

Known issues:

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.