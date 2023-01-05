Microsoft releases Edge dev build 110.0.1587.1 to Insiders

Microsoft has released Edge dev build 110.0.1587.1 for Insiders, adding several new features, changes, improvements, and bug fixes. The latest Edge dev build also includes new features for Enterprise features.

Some noteworthy changes include a new Ad blocker that allows users to block ads with a long press on Android phones and the ability to change the wallpaper on the New Tab page. It also adds experimental Permission management API, and a number of new policies for Enterprise users, including Touch Mode, Print Preview sticky setting, and more. Additionally, Edge dev build 110.0.1587.1 comes with tons of improvements and bug fixes. You can learn about those in the complete official changelog below.

Microsoft Edge Dev build 110.0.1587.1 is now rolling out across all platforms except macOS. The Redmond giant has confirmed that the dev build will be available to all Mac users at a later date. However, the company did not confirm when Mac users will get it. If you want to try new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website.

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

Which features do you love the most if you’re using Edge dev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.