Microsoft recently released Edge 85 to the Stable Channel for Windows and Mac users. The new version of Edge brings a few useful new features, improvements, security updates, bug fixes.

Those who have the Edge 85 installed on their PC or Mac will now be able to highlight text in PDF documents that you open in the web browser, thanks to a new highlighter tool. The new version of Edge also includes support for the Storage Access API, which, according to Chromestatus, allows access to first-party storage in a third-party context when a user has provided a direct intent to allow storage that would otherwise be blocked by the browser’s current configuration. Moreover, Internet Explorer is now directly integrated directly into the Chromium-based Edge 85, meaning users will also be able to enable ‘IE Mode’ in the browser. In other words, you’ll now be able to launch a website in Internet Explorer Mode in the Edge browser.

QR sharing, the ability to run Edge PWAs on Windows Startup are some of the other exciting features that are also available on the new version of Edge, though in order get a taste of these two features you’ll have to enable flags called Enable sharing page via QR code, Desktop PWAs run on OS login respectively.

While Edge Version 85 offers a few useful features, for digital pen users, the next version of the Edge that is Edge 86 will be more interesting as Microsoft announced it will add digital pen support to Highlighter tool for PDFs in Edge 86. Digital pen support is already available in Edge 86 Canary and Dev, so if you want to test the feature, you can do that right now by downloading either of them. You can download Edge Canary and Dev from here.

via Techdows