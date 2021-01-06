Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21286, which features some pretty interesting new features, including a new taskbar news feed.

That was not the only new thing Microsoft released, however. The company also released an ISO of the new build, for the first time since October 2020.

The ISOs are available for Windows 10, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Home China, and also Windows 10 Client ARM64 Insider Preview VHDX for those using Hyper-V on ARM.

The Windows 10 ISOs can be downloaded here, and the ARM64 VHDX here. Read the changelog for Build 21286 here.

