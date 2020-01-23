Hello Windows Insiders, today Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19551.1005 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

This build is a post 20H1 build and is from the active development branch of Windows 10 at Microsoft. While features in the Active Development Branch may be slated for a future Windows 10 release, they are no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release.

Insiders should note that this build will not install Optional Drivers automatically. To install any new optional drivers available for a PC (including drivers for new devices that might get plugged in to a PC), Insiders can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates and manually download these drivers.

The build features the following General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in snipping not working on secondary monitors.

Microsoft has fixed a bug where Optimize Drives Control Panel was incorrectly showing that optimization hadn’t run on some devices.

Microsoft has fixed an issue causing Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.

Microsoft has made a server-side fix to address the issue causing Narrator Home to crash when selecting the “What’s New” button in Narrator Home.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in the language defaults listed at the top of Language Settings unexpectedly being blank.

Microsoft has done some work to help address feedback reports that screenshots (WIN+Shift+S) pasted into Outlook would be unexpectedly large.

Microsoft fixed an issue where, if you’d changed the candidate pane font for the Pinyin IME, it would be reset back to default after you reboot your PC.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon in the notification area sometimes unexpectedly drawing in white (making it unreadable) when using light theme.

Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft is looking into reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0xc1900101.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. Microsoft is investigating your reports. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the “TextInputHost.exe” task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.

Microsoft also announced that it is halting Project Catnip, their PWA for Windows 10 Insiders.

Microsoft is no longer planning to do external testing or a public release of their “Project Catnip PWA” for the Windows Insider Program. Due to some technical limitations, Microsoft was not going to be able to offer the experiences Microsoft wanted to for Insiders through the PWA. Microsoft is still looking at solutions for some of the features Microsoft investigated in the PWA.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.