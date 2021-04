Microsoft has released a new Windows Cumulative update to Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev Channel.

KB5003397 is another do-nothing Cumulative Update which Microsoft is releasing to test their servicing channel and takes the OS to Build 21364.1000.

The update does not bring any new fixes or improvements, but is built on Windows 10 Build 21364, which brought significant improvements to the Task Manager app and Windows Subsystem for Linux. Read more about that here.