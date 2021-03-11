Microsoft yesterday released Windows 10 Insider Preview 21H1 Build 19043 to Insiders in the Beta Channel. The ISOs are available for Windows 10, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Home China. This Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043 includes all the fixes noted here as well as the following new features:

Windows Hello multi-camera support to allow users to choose an external camera priority when using high end displays with integrated cameras.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times. Microsoft fixed an issue that causes a one minute or more delay when you open a Microsoft Defender Application Guard (WDAG) Office document. This occurs when you try to open a file using a Universal Naming Convention (UNC) path or Server Message Block (SMB) share link. Microsoft improved Robocopy’s performance when copying files that total over 400 MB in size. Microsoft fixed an issue that causes a WDAG container to use almost 1 GB of memory (working set) when the container is idle.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios. Microsoft fixed an issue that causes changes that the Active Directory (AD) administrator makes to user or computer group membership to propagate slowly. Although the access token eventually updates, these changes do not appear when the administrator uses gpresult /r or gpresult /h to create a report.



Once an Insider updates their PC to 21H1, they will continue to automatically receive new 21H1 updates through Windows Update using their servicing technology (like the monthly update process).

The Windows 10 ISOs can be downloaded here. Read the changelog for Build 21286 here.