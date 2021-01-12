Today Microsoft released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.746 (KB4598242) to the Beta and Release Preview Channels for those Insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

Microsoft fixed a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the new Security Update Guide website.

For WSUS customers, Microsoft is releasing the LCU and SSU together again for this update in the pre-release category. For all the details on this, see the blog post from Aria Carley. This builds off the progress to simplify on premises deployments of servicing stack updates she talked about back in September.

Source: Microsoft