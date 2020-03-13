Today Microsoft released Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.153 (KB4541738) to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring. This Cumulative Update includes quality improvements.
Key changes include:
- Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent ActiveX content from loading.
- Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause Microsoft browsers to bypass proxy servers.
- Microsoft fixed an issue with rendering PeerDist-encoded content in Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Microsoft changed how the Linux kernel in WSL2 is installed and serviced on your machine, for more details please read this Windows Command Line blog post.
- Security updates to Windows Server, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, and Windows Update Stack.
Known issues
- Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.
Windows 10 Insiders on 20H1 in the Slow Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.
