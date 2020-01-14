Today Microsoft released a Cumulative Update (KB4535550) to Windows 10 Insiders in the Slow Ring.

The update takes the OS to Build 19041.21 and brings the following quality improvements:

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Scripting Engine, .NET Framework, Windows Cryptography, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Peripherals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.

For more information about the resolved security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Slow Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.