Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox this year, and to commemorate the milestone the company is releasing a six-part documentary called “Power On: The Story of Xbox” for free around the world.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the struggles and triumphs of the Xbox team over the years.

Each episode covers a different chapter of Xbox history from its humble beginnings within Microsoft, to the design behind the original prototype console, to challenges like the Red Ring of Death, to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Nintendo in 2000, and so much more.

This docuseries promises be a nostalgic walk down memory lane for those who have been Xbox players since day one and an eye-opening origin story for those who are newer to gaming.

All six episodes are now available to watch for free on a variety of video platforms, including Redbox, YouTube, IMDbTV, The Roku Channel, Microsoft Movies & TV, and others. The series is available in 30 languages along with audio descriptions in English to enable players around the world to enjoy the story.

Starting today and available for a limited time, the Xbox Gear Shop will be offering high-quality poster prints featuring the key art for each chapter of “Power On: The Story of Xbox” as part of the Xbox 20th anniversary collection.

That includes the Red Ring of Death poster, which is retailing for $25.

For more details, please visit the “Power On” site here.