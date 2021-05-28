Yesterday Microsoft released their monthly update for the Surface Duo, taking it to build 2021.419.70 in North America and 2021.419.72 in Europe.

The update weighs in at 82.39MB and contains the May Android security update, and some other improvements.

The official changelog is now available and reads:

This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – May 2021.

Improves device stability and UI stability.

Improves scenario when one screen would turn black while using Surface Duo in book mode.

Fixes scenario when a “Double-tap to switch screens” message was appearing when in book mode.

Fixes the scenario when using the TalkBack with 3-button navigation where the list of recent apps was showing on the left screen when invoked from the right screen.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them or download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.