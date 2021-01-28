Microsoft has promised monthly OS updates for the Surface Duo, but after skipping the December Update for the device Microsoft finally delivered their third 576MB monthly system update for the handset for unlocked devices.

The update contains the monthly Android security update, some improvements to touch stability and various call management improvements.

The official changelog notes:

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – December 2020 and January 2021.

Improves Surface Duo UI stability.

Adds the ability to add a caller to conference calls in certain conditions.

Improves audio quality when using speaker mode.

Improves touch stability.

The update takes the device to build 2020.1211.85 , and is now available to unlocked users, and should come to carrier-locked users in a week or two.

via DrWindows