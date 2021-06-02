Microsoft acquires ReFirm Labs to improve its firmware analysis and security capabilities

Microsoft today announced that it is acquiring ReFirm Labs to improve its firmware analysis and security capabilities across devices. ReFirm Labs will bring expertise in firmware security and the Centrifuge firmware platform to Microsoft. This will improve Microsoft’s capabilities to help secure IoT and OT devices via Azure Defender for IoT.
ReFirm are the authors of the well-respected Binwalk open-source software, which has been used to analyze thousands of device types for firmware security issues, uncovering unpatched common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), insecure secrets, and a multitude of other security problems in plugin IoT devices and embedded firmware.
Source: Microsoft
Comments