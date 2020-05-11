Microsoft’s redesigned Yammer experience now available in public preview

At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced completely redesigned Yammer experience. This new Yammer experience was built from the ground up with the Fluent Design System and offers several new features that enables leadership engagement, company-wide communication, and communities in Microsoft 365. Microsoft today announced that this new Yammer is now available to organizations in public preview.

The new Yammer will also have following deep integration with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook.

Yammer can be integrated with Microsoft Teams in the left rail as an app. So employees can access Yammer with a single click from Teams.

New Outlook integration will allow you to read, like, and reply to Yammer conversations within your Outlook inbox.

The Yammer web part for SharePoint introduces Yammer’s new design and features, including questions and answers, to power a social intranet.

Other new features that will be part of new Yammer:

A new, personalized conversation feed powered by AI.

Each community can be given a unique identity with branding and cover photos.

Communicators can highlight conversations with pinned posts, and close discussions to prevent replies.

Leaders can broadcast live and ondemand events with a new, simpler production option using webcams and desktop sharing.

Users can also share experiences and messages with short videos posted directly from the Yammer mobile app.

The new Yammer is also available worldwide iOS and Android. Microsoft is currently targeting worldwide general availability in July.

Source: Microsoft