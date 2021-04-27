Microsoft released its FY21 Q3 results today, recording revenue of $41.7 billion and an operating income of $17 billion. The commercial cloud, like the rest of Microsoft’s businesses, also saw an increase in revenue.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $13.6 billion and increased 15% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 22% (up 19% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 2% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 50.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 23% in constant currency) driven by strong advertising demand in Microsoft’s Marketing Solutions business. Microsoft says LinkedIn sessions grew 29% with record engagement.

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 40% in constant currency)

Office Commercial products revenue (Microsoft’s perpetual licence products) declined 25% (down 27% CC) reflecting accelerated customer shift to cloud offerings.

In turn, Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue grew 5% (up 2% CC) driven by Microsoft 365 Consumer subscription revenue. Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased a massive 27% to 50.2 million, meaning 50 million people are paying Microsoft $10 per month to use Office.

See Microsoft’s full figures here.