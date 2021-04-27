Microsoft reports Q3 FY21 earnings, beats analyst estimates with $41.7 billion revenue

Microsoft today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Microsoft’s sales numbers were ahead of analyst estimates, EPS was $2.03 against the estimate of $1.76 and the revenue was $41.7 billion against the estimate of $41.03 billion. Operating income was $17 billion and increased 31%. Net income was $15.5 billion and increased 44%.

Microsoft’s solid financial results were driven by Office 365 and Azure cloud services.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.”

“The Microsoft Cloud, with its end-to-end solutions, continues to provide compelling value to our customers generating $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $13.6 billion and increased 15% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 22% (up 19% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 2% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 50.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 23% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 40% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 23% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 50% (up 46% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.0 billion and increased 19% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 10%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 7% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 34% (up 32% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency)

Source: Microsoft