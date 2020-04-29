Microsoft has released its Q3FY20 earnings report today, and unlike the last quarter, which saw a 21% YoY drop, gaming revenue is only down 1% YoY (relatively unchanged in constant currency).

Microsoft says gaming benefited from increased engagement due to the lockdown.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 2% with increased engagement following stay-at-home guidelines, partially offset by a high prior year comparable primarily from a third-party title (this usually means Fortnite).

As usual, Microsoft has not revealed how many Xbox consoles were sold, but Microsoft did reveal that Xbox content and services revenue increased 2% YoY.