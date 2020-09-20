The upcoming US Elections are of global importance and import, but I assume citizens from other countries are not actually allowed to vote on who will lead the United States of America for the next 4 years.

This has not stopped Microsoft from pushing US Election registration information to Windows 10 users around the world via the Windows 1o Search console, however.

US-elections-in-Windows-Search

WindowsTimes reports that the new banner now takes pride of place, unprompted, in the Windows 10 Search console, replacing the previous COVID-19 link.

The banner urges users to register to vote and offers information on registration deadlines and how to check your registration status, via Bing’s well-developed voter registration page.

While the information is probably a bit untargeted, it is pretty clear a larger election turn-out will result in a better outcome, and if you don’t like the banner, clicking on the x will dismiss it permanently.

