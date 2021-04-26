Microsoft kicks off public preview of Viva Learning

Early this year, Microsoft announced Viva Learning as part of its new employee experience platform. The Viva Learning is a central hub for learning where people can discover, share, assign, and learn from best-in-class content libraries across the organization—including LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, third-party content providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX, and an organization’s own custom content. Viva Learning also offers integrations with leading learning management systems, including Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba and SAP SuccessFactors.

Today, Microsoft announced the public preview of Viva Learning, and it is available to all organizations with paid subscription access to Microsoft Teams, with the exception of Education or Government customers.

IT admins interested in rolling out Viva Learning can find more information from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft