Microsoft announces Project “Orland” to help its partners proactively engage with customers

Microsoft today revealed Project “Orland”, a new experience within Microsoft Partner Center that will allow partners to proactively engage with their customers. Project “Orland” applies data models built by Microsoft Data Scientists on the CSP customer base and will offer actionable guidance for partners. For example, it can flag customers at risk of churn based on their usage data and suggest product-specific guides that will help improve the engagement.
Project “Orland” highlights:
- Microsoft-powered data and data models: Project “Orland” consolidates customer-aggregated signals from across your customers’ tenants and applies data models built by Microsoft to surface actionable insights. This enables you to see your customers’ health all in one place, and better understand trends to help you do your job in account management.
- Prioritized customer opportunities: Project “Orland” applies modeling to prioritize high value customer engagements for you. We recognize that data alone doesn’t help you take action. By prioritizing opportunities, Project “Orland” enables you to be more efficient in how you engage with your customers by highlighting the most urgent or impactful opportunities.
- Rich Go-To-Market recommendations: Project “Orland” enriches models and opportunities with recommended Go-To-Market actions for you to take. From product-specific deployment guides to targeted customer conversations and marketing content, Project “Orland” surfaces best practices and content from Microsoft to help you better manage your customers.
Source: Microsoft
