Microsoft has announced a new public preview of a new option for some customers to control their Windows diagnostic data.

Windows diagnostic data is used to help Microsoft keep the operating system secure, up to date and operating properly, troubleshoot problems, and make product improvements.

Previously, enterprise customers had two options in managing their Windows 10 diagnostic data: 1) allow Microsoft to be the controller of that data and responsible for determining the purposes and means of the processing of Windows diagnostic data in order to improve the Windows 10 operating system and deliver analytical services, or 2) turn off diagnostic data flows altogether.

Now, enterprise customers will have a third option that allows them to be the controller for their Windows 10 diagnostic data, while still benefiting from the purposes that this data serves, such as quality of updates and device drivers. Under this approach, Microsoft will act as a data processor, processing Windows diagnostic data on behalf of the controller.

This new option will enable customers to use familiar tools to manage, export, or delete data to help them meet their compliance obligations. For example, using the Microsoft Azure portal, customers will have the means to respond to their own users’ requests, such as delete and export diagnostic data. Admins can easily add – or remove – Windows devices to the service using group policy or mobile device management (MDM).

For those customers who are interested, this option makes it easier for them to enable and get the most out of core Microsoft 365 experiences, while addressing their compliance efforts.

Enterprise customers who are interested in trying out this capability and learning more can enrol in the public preview on the signup page here.

via BetaNews