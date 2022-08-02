Microsoft has released a new version of its utility app PowerToys, adding no new features and changes. The latest PowerToys version 0.61.0, however, adds a good set of fixes and improvements, just like the previous version 0.60.1. It also includes many several known issues that you should be aware of. The complete official changelog is below if you want to learn more about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.60.1 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.