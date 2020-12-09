A week after releasing PowerToys 0.27 Microsoft has released a minor update, taking the utility collection to version 0.27.1.

The update brings 5 bug fixes which Microsoft felt was important enough to release out of band. The fixes were primarily to FancyZones and Color Picker and include:

FancyZones not waiting for me to release Shift. The primary bug is fixed. We discovered an edge case #8511that is not resolved in this larger fix. We felt the larger fix was worth getting out without the edge case being solved.

Memory leak in FancyZones. Our fix actually improved performance when showing the zones on high res and high DPI scaling screens

FZ editor is correctly handling multi-monitor when the laptop built-in display is turned off.

Editor Crash on removing colours from the history where there is none

Color Picker hangs while holding activation keystroke

The next major planned release of PowerToys is version 0.29 at the end of December 2020.

If you’re using PowerToys then you can open the app and check for the new update or download and install it manually from Microsoft’s GitHub page.