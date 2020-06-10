Microsoft Power BI for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 20.7, the update brings support for dark mode. You’ll be able to change the theme from light to dark or vice versa by going to the app appearance settings. Apart from dark mode, the brings no new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Try out the new dark mode in Power BI app on IOS13. In dark mode, you’ll see light text on a dark background, reducing the brightness of the screen and making it easier to see your content. You can switch between themes in the app appearance settings.

You can download Microsoft Power BI app from the below link, or you can head over to Apple’s App Store and search for the app.