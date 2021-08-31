Microsoft has released an update for Microsoft Power BI app on both Android and iOS. The update on Android brings the app version to 2.2.210823.2142829, while the iOS update takes the app to Version 24.0.

The latest version of the Microsoft Power BI app has a new feature called Microsoft Power BI Goals. With the latest version installed, you’ll also be able to monitor your goals and scorecards on the go. As explained by Microsoft Power BI Mobile and Devices PM, Maya Shenhav, “Goals provides a data-driven, collaborative, adaptable way of measuring and tracking progress on key business metrics.”

You can read the full official changelog below.

Release notes for Microsoft Power BI Android update

Power BI Goals (preview) now available in the mobile apps

Release notes for Microsoft Power BI iOS update

Now you can monitor your goals and scorecards and check in progress on the go, directly from the mobile app! You’ll find them right there on the home page in the new Goals Hub.

Have a link to a report you don’t have access to? Now you can request access directly from the app!

You can download the Microsoft Power BI app from the App Store and Google Play Store or you can download it from the below link.

via onmsft