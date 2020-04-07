Microsoft Power BI app now supports Android app shortcuts

Microsoft today announced a new update for Power BI Android app. This new update comes with support for Android app shortcuts. With Android app shortcuts, you can create a shortcut to a report or dashboard, pin it to your device’s home screen. From then on, you can go straight to your reports and dashboards without having to navigate through the Power BI app.

In this update, Power BI team has also enabled quick access feature. With quick access support, you can easily access your frequent items using a long tap on the Power BI icon on your phone’s launcher screen.

The Android app shortcuts feature is available for devices running Android 8 and higher.

Source: Microsoft