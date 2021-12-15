Microsoft has posted a second set of Surface Duo 2 tour videos, showing off the unique features of the handset and how it fits into our daily lives.

The first 3-minute video shows off features such as the glance bar, swiftkey keyboard and camera.

The second 5-minute video shows how the Surface Duo 2 can help you live your life more enjoyably and efficiently.

A week ago Microsoft also posted two Getting Started videos for the device which can be seen here.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).