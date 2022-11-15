Microsoft Pluton support rolling out for all 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops

Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out support for its Pluton chip-to-cloud security for all 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops. The update is also available for the Razer Blade 14 Mercury Edition color option. Additionally, the update also upgrades two Type-C USB-3.2 Gen 2 ports to USB-4, which means you now have more device connectivity options.

Microsoft is not rolling out Pluton support via Windows update. The company has stated that users will require to contact Razer Support to download this update.

If you are wondering whether Pluton is already available on your PC, the chip-to-cloud security technology is designed for Ryzen 6000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 series processors. The Razer Blade 14 2022 rocks an AMD Ryzen™ 6900HX processor, which is why Pluton is now available to Blade 14 owners. If your PC is powered by an Intel processor, or anything other than the chips mentioned above, you will not get Pluton security. Also, you need to remember that Microsoft Pluton can be enabled on devices running Windows 11, version 22H2.

Microsoft collaborated with its silicon partners to build Pluton. It is built into the CPU and protects credentials, identities, personal data, and encryption keys, thanks to its array of hardware-based security capabilities and services. If you wish, you can learn more about the Microsoft Pluton security processor here.

If you have installed the update after contacting Razer, you can share your experience with it in the Comments section.