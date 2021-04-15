Microsoft has partnered with Dbrand to bring select skins for your Surface hardware to your device.

Microsoft’s new “WeAreOriginalByDesign” feature designs by celebrities such as DJ HAPA, photographer Brooke Shaden, NFL player Martellus Bennett, Collete Davis, artist Marcus Rivero and chef Fabio Viviani.

7 different skins are available, and you can see what they would look like on your device before purchasing. All current Surface devices are supported.

The skins are a reasonable $30 and payment is handled by Dbrand. Check out the service here.

via onMSFT