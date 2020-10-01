Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay introduces two new Surface devices (video)

Microsoft today announced the two new Surface products. In the above video, you can check out Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, CVP Robin Seiler and VP Pete Kyriacou introducing the new Surface Laptop Go and new updates to Surface Pro X from the Microsoft campus in Redmond. You can read about the new products in detail from the links below.

You can find the official product videos of these products below.

You can pre-order the new Surface Laptop Go from Microsoft Store here.

You can pre-order the improved Surface Pro X from Microsoft Store now.