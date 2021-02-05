After weeks of deliberation (in fact 6 “listening sessions” with employees) Microsoft has finally decided to do what many companies announced on the 7th January.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that they will suspend political contributions to all members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of electors until after the 2022 elections. Microsoft will also suspend contributions for the same period for state officials and organizations who supported such objections or suggested the election should be overturned.

The list of those targetted should include Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

In addition, Microsoft will take further measures designed to strengthen democracy.

Microsoft will create a new Democracy Forward Initiative to support organizations that promote public transparency, campaign finance reform, and voting rights.

Microsoft will partner with businesses and organizations that want to strengthen democracy.

Microsoft will rename their PAC the Microsoft Corporation Stakeholders Voluntary PAC (MSVPAC) to emphasise that the donations by Microsoft employees are voluntary.

Microsoft says there may still be other actions coming based on suggestions by their employees.