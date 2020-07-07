Microsoft Outlook for iOS has received an update. Taking the app to version 4.45.0, the update has added a useful new feature to the app.

With the latest Outlook update installed on your iOS device, you’ll now see the account icon in the header when you’re writing an email or creating a new calendar event on the account of CVOID-19. In other words, the new feature wants you to know from which account you’re sending the email. Apart from that, the update brings no new features, bug fixes. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

Easily tell the difference between all your accounts! We will now show the account icon in the header when you’re writing an email or creating a new calendar event.

