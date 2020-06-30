Microsoft Outlook for Android has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 4.1.105, the update brings new a new visual theme which is inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ community. Besides, the update includes no new other new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Show your Pride! Go to Settings to turn on a visual theme inspired by the flags of the LGBTQI+ community.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.