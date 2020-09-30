Microsoft Outlook app for iPad will soon support handwritten text and delegate mailboxes

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of Outlook for iOS Version 2.42 (20092708) build to Slow ring Insiders. This is a major update with several new features. With this update, Outlook can automatically convert handwritten text. Also, delegate mailbox support is finally available on iPad. You can find the full change log below.
- Handwritten text converted automatically on iPad: With the latest iPadOS 14, Outlook users can write their emails using Apple Pencil. Their handwritten message will be converted to text automatically with Scribble. You can also use the pencil to write your keyword Search or by filling in the text fields to quickly schedule a meeting. Outlook also supports rich formatting on iPad so once your handwriting is converted to text.
- Delegate mailboxes: Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization. Delegates can now add other mailboxes and grant permissions from Outlook mobile, allowing their delegates to send email on behalf of that mailbox.
- Open multiple windows on iPad: With iPadOS, you can use Apple’s Multitasking feature to open two apps at the same time. Outlook now has the ability to drag and drop files and photos into Outlook. For example you can open your Photos app at the same time as Outlook for iOS on iPad to drag and drop a selection of pictures as email attachments, such as receipts to be emailed to your expense management solution
- Book a workspace: You can now book a workspace in Outlook. Similar to how you would book a conference room, see the availability of workspaces in your building and book a seat.
Source: Microsoft
