Microsoft releases an out-of-band Windows 10 update to fix WPA3 Wi-Fi connection issue

Microsoft today released an out-of-band update to fix WPA3 Wi-Fi connection issue faced by a small number of devices running Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909.
This known issue affects devices with Wi-Fi connections using WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) which have installed KB4598298, released on January 21, 2021 or KB4601315, released on February 9, 2021.
If you have automatic updates enabled for Windows Update, you will receive this new update automatically.
Source: Microsoft
